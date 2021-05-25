Holaday Drives in Five, Reno Drops 14-9 Slugfest to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces fell short in its comeback against Sacramento, dropping the slugfest, 14-9, in California on Monday night.

Bryan Holaday belted his first home run with the Aces in the second inning, marking his first dinger since Sept. 17, 2019, while with the Miami Marlins. The Aces' catcher also snapped the team's four-game drought without a home run with his long ball. Holaday finished the game 2-for-4 while setting a career-high with five RBIs.

Seven Aces registered a hit in Monday's contest, five of which recoreded at least two base knocks.

Juniel Querecuto's lone single in the opening frame extended his hitting streak to nine, the longest by an Aces player this season, surpassing Domingo Leyba's eight.

Matt Lipka also increased his streak to four with a double in the fifth. The outfielder finished the contest going 2-for-3 with three runs and a pair of RBIs.

Camden Duzenack set a season-high with three RBIs against Sacramento, also belting his third home run of the year.

In just his fourth game of the season, Henry Ramos registered his second multi-hit game of the season, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

After a scoreless top of the first, Sacramento jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the home half on a two-run triple by Jason Krizan.

The Aces countered in the top of the second, putting a three-spot on the board. Following a Henry Ramos single and walk to Matt Lipka, Holaday ripped a three-run shot to straightaway center.

With Reno up by one, 3-2, Thairo Estrada reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the second with a three-run home run of his own to give his River Cats' a two-run advantage, 5-3.

Sacramento continued to widen its lead in the third, 10-3, on a single by Bryce Johnson that brought a pair around to score and a Jason Vosler three-run shot.

In the top of the fourth, Holaday struck again for the Aces with an RBI double to slash the lead to six, 10-4. In the ensuing at-bat, Camden Duzenack singled to center and brought Holaday in to score, 10-5.

The River Cats added four runs in the home half of the fourth. A solo shot from Drew Robinson, a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and an RBI double helped Sacramento to a 14-5 advantage.

Drew Ellis singled to start the fifth and advanced to third on a successful hit-and-run with Henry Ramos, who singled to left-center. With runners on the corners and no outs, Lipka smacked an RBI double to left, narrowing the deficit to eight, 14-6. After Holaday grounded out and drove in a run, Duzenack knocked in another on a sacrifice fly to center to cut the Sacramento lead, 14-8.

After a scoreless sixth and seventh, Duzenack smacked the first pitch of the eighth over the left-field wall to pull the Aces to within five, 14-9.

The River Cats closed out the final frame and picked up its second win of the series.

Reno returns to action for a Tuesday matinee against Sacramento, with the first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. PT. Humberto Castellanos will take the mound for his second start of the series. Sunday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or KPLY 630 AM locally with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

