Albuquerque Shut out in Series Finale Loss

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Dodgers 12 (5-13), Isotopes 0 (6-12), - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes were shut out for the second time this season (first May 15 at El Paso) ... Ryan Vilade broke up Oklahoma City start Aaron Wilkerson's no-hitter in the seventh inning. Vilade finished the game 2-for-4 ... The only other Isotope to have a hit on Tuesday was Danny Edgeworth, who finished the day 1-for-4.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Brandon Gold (1-2, 7.02) took the loss, allowing four runs over 3.2 innings on the hill. Gold walked three and struck out two ... Heath Holder surrendered five earned runs in 2.1 innings of relief while Jesus Tinoco yielded two runs in 2.0 innings ... Chad Smith tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the Isotopes.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have won five of their last seven games ... Despite the loss, the Isotopes won the series with the Dodgers four games to two.

ON DECK: After a league-wide off day tomorrow, the Isotopes hit the road on Thursday for a six-game series in Sugar Land against the Skeeters (Triple-A Astros).

