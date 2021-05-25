OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 25, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (4-13) at Albuquerque Isotopes (6-11)

Game #18 of 120/Road #12 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (0-3, 8.74) vs. ABQ-RHP Brandon Gold (1-1, 6.23)

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers wrap up their six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 1:05 p.m. CT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers have lost three straight games and five of their last six games and will try to avoid matching their longest losing skid of the season today at four games...OKC is now 2-9 on the road to start the season...2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry are both expected to continue Major League Rehab Assignments with OKC today.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers (4-13) offense was limited to two runs and five hits, as the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-11) kept their recent roll at the plate going in a 9-2 win over Oklahoma City Monday night. The Isotopes led 3-0 through six innings before the Dodgers rallied for two runs in the seventh inning. However, the Isotopes came up with a monster seventh-inning rally for the second straight game, plating six runs in the process. Albuquerque hit three more homers throughout the game, including one inside-the-park home run.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Aaron Wilkerson (0-3) tries for his first win of the season as the Dodgers close out their series in Albuquerque...Wilkerson started the first game of the current series May 20 and was charged with the loss in OKC's 8-4 defeat. He allowed four runs on five hits, including two homes, over 4.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts. He had allowed just one run and two hits through two outs in the fifth inning, before each of the final three batters he faced collected hits

...Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1 shortly before the season began. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract due to family reasons...Through his first three starts he's continually built up his length, and entering today has 10 strikeouts against two over his first 11.1 IP...Wilkerson was under contract with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2020 season, but was not part of the team's player pool and did not play due to the canceled Minor League season...In 2019, Wilkerson started the season with Triple-A San Antonio before making eight relief appearances over three stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, totaling 16.0 innings throughout the season and posting a 7.31 ERA with 11 strikeouts and nine walks. He spent the majority of the season with San Antonio, making 17 starts and going 8-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 76.1 innings with 81 strikeouts...Wilkerson made his ML debut in September 2017 with the Brewers against Miami and has pitched in 14 ML games (three starts) with Milwaukee...Entering today he is 0-3 in three career starts against the Isotopes...Yesterday, Wilkerson celebrated his 32nd birthday.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 1-4 2019: 3-0 All-time: 108-94 At ABQ: 46-58

The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their first of three series in 2021...The Dodgers swept a three-game set between the teams June 12-14, 2019 by a combined score of 27-13 at Isotopes Park, including a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019. Zach Reks batted .571 (8x14) with two doubles, a home run and a team-leading eight hits and seven RBI. The sweep also marked the first time OKC had won three straight games in one series at Isotopes Park since June 22-24, 2011...OKC also swept the 2018 series between the teams, 3-0, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, outscoring the Isotopes, 12-2. OKC outhit Albuquerque, 28-17, in the three-game set, batting .315 while holding the Isotopes to a .175 average...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, Albuquerque leads the series, 12-11...After winning six straight games against the Isotopes between 2018-19, the Dodgers have now lost four of five to Albuquerque to begin 2021.

Rehab Recap: Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry are scheduled to continue Major League Rehab Assignments today in Albuquerque. Bellinger played in the third game of his rehab assignment Monday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a groundout, and he played seven innings at first base. At the plate he is now 2-for-11 with a home run. The 2019 NL MVP played in only four games before being placed on the IL April 6. Following a collision at first base in Oakland, the injury was initially diagnosed as a left calf contusion before it was later determined to be a hairline fracture in his left fibula...McKinstry had a scheduled day off Monday, but is expected to return to the lineup today. Through his first three games of his rehab assignment, he is 1-for-8 with two walks, a double and two runs scored. McKinstry played in 17 games with LAD this season before being placed on the IL April 22 with a right oblique strain. At the time of his injury, McKinstry was batting .296 (16x54) with three homers and 14 RBI...Pitcher Tony Gonsolin made the first start of his rehab assignment Sunday and completed three scoreless, efficient innings. He is recovering from right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the 10-Day IL April 4 and transferred to the 60-day IL May 17. He made five appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Spring Training, but had yet to pitch during the regular season prior to Sunday.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo entered Monday night's game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and delivered a two-out RBI single. Over his last three games, Ravelo is 7-for-9 with a double, two homers, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk following a stretch of going 1-for-13...Ravelo's 21 overall hits, four homers, 13 RBI and 10 walks all pace the Dodgers, while his six doubles are tied for most on the team. He currently ranks among the top five of Triple-A West leaders in OPS (2nd, 1.194), OBP (3rd, .485), AVG (4th, .382) and XBH (T-5th, 10). He ranks tied for sixth with six doubles, seventh with a .709 SLG, seventh with 39 total bases and tied for seventh with 21 hits...On Sunday, Ravelo went deep in consecutive at-bats in the fourth and fifth innings, marking just the second multi-homer game of his career, now spanning 928 games.

Seventh-Inning Scramble: In each of the past two games, the Isotopes scored six runs against the Dodgers in the seventh inning alone. Albuquerque led, 3-2, Monday before breaking the game open in the seventh inning. On Sunday, the Dodgers led, 10-1, before Albuquerque mounted a late comeback to win, boosted by a six-run seventh inning...The Dodgers have now allowed opponents to score a total of 23 runs in the seventh inning this season - the most runs they've allowed in any inning...Over the last nine games, opponents have scored five-plus runs in the seventh inning three times.

Ups and Downs: One day after tallying a season-high 13 hits and nine extra-base hits, the Dodgers were held to five hits and one extra-base hit Monday. Over the first four innings of the current series, the Dodgers started 0-for-13 at the plate. But then over the next 30 innings, they batted .346 (44x127) with 21 walks and 33 runs. Now over the last 11 innings, the Dodgers are 5-for-36 (.139) with one walk and two runs. During that span the Isotopes have outscored the Dodgers, 19-2.

Picking Up Steam: Elliott Soto recorded his third multi-hit game of the season last night and has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored. He tallied OKC's lone extra-base hit Monday...Carlos Asuaje scored his team-leading 11th run of the season last night and has now hit safely in seven straight starts, going 9-for-25 (.360).

Two-Out Turnaround: The Dodgers entered Sunday batting just .162 with two outs, scoring just 13 runs in 15 games. But during the last two games, the team has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with two down and scored seven runs. All five hits and both runs yesterday occurred with two outs.

The Run Around: The Dodgers have allowed 127 total runs so far this season - second-most in Triple-A West - and have allowed 38 runs through the first five games of the current series combined, including 19 runs, 19 hits and five homers over the last 10.0 IP...The team's 7.44 ERA is the third-highest among the 120 teams in the Minors, only below Double-A Reading (7.50) and Low-A Fredericksburg (7.67)...OKC has given up at least five runs in 16 of 17 games to start 2021 and at least seven runs in seven games...The Dodgers have allowed 32 homers this season - second-most in the league. They allowed three homers Monday and have now allowed at least one homer in nine straight games and multiple homers in five consecutive games...The Dodgers also own a -48 run differential - largest in the 10-team Triple-A West and second-largest among all Triple-A teams (Syracuse, -54)...The bullpen has posted a 8.88 ERA, .328 BAA and 2.05 WHIP...Last night Austin Bibens-Dirkx became the first starting pitcher in the team's last 12 games to complete 5.0 innings. It's only happened three times in the first 17 games and no pitcher has lasted past the fifth inning...Between the sixth and eighth innings, the Dodgers are being outscored, 56-22.

Around the Horn: Keibert Ruiz has eight extra-base hits and eight runs scored in his first 10 games with OKC this season...Zach Reks' season-opening 13-game on-base streak ended last night...The Dodgers are in the midst of their slowest start to a season in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) with a 4-13 record. The team's previous low mark for wins through the first 17 games was six in 2019, 2011 and 2002...Albuquerque's Danny Edgeworth hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning last night. It's the first inside-the-park home run against OKC since Aug. 3, 2018 by Andrew Aplin in Tacoma...Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz is away from the team after being named to USA Baseball's Olympic Qualifier training camp roster. The team's final 26-man roster will be announced May 30.

