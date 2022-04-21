Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones and Defenseman Riese Zmolek from Iowa Heartlanders
April 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones and defenseman Riese Zmolek from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
Jones, 21 (9/21/00), recorded a 4.04 goals against average (GAA) and a .878 save percentage (SV%) in 22 games with the Heartlanders this season. He has also appeared in nine games with the Wild, tallying a 3.59 GAA and a .884 SV%. He wears No. 92 with the Wild.
Zmolek, 25 (9/12/96), compiled 19 points (4-15=19) in 45 games with the Heartlanders this season. In 10 games with the Wild, he has recorded two points (0-2=2). He wears No. 25 with the Wild.
In a matchup with playoff implications, the Wild take on the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Apr. 22 at 7 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
