Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones and Defenseman Riese Zmolek from Iowa Heartlanders

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones and defenseman Riese Zmolek from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Jones, 21 (9/21/00), recorded a 4.04 goals against average (GAA) and a .878 save percentage (SV%) in 22 games with the Heartlanders this season. He has also appeared in nine games with the Wild, tallying a 3.59 GAA and a .884 SV%. He wears No. 92 with the Wild.

Zmolek, 25 (9/12/96), compiled 19 points (4-15=19) in 45 games with the Heartlanders this season. In 10 games with the Wild, he has recorded two points (0-2=2). He wears No. 25 with the Wild.

In a matchup with playoff implications, the Wild take on the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Apr. 22 at 7 p.m. CT.

