Hartford Wolf Pack Sign D Eric Williams to Professional Tryout

April 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Thursday that the club has signed defenseman Eric Williams to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Williams, an undrafted free agent who began his professional career with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs, joins the club after completing the 2021-22 regular season with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

In 36 games with the Admirals, Williams scored eleven points (2 g, 9 a). In addition, Williams spent 24 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves in two stints, both on PTO's. In those games, Williams scored six points, all assists.

Prior to this season, Williams had skated in two AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2018-19 season. He made his AHL debut on April 11th, 2019, against the Cleveland Monsters. Williams also skated in a pair of playoff games during the Checkers' run to the Calder Cup, scoring his first career point (assist) on May 3rd, 2019, against the Hershey Bears.

Over the course of four professional seasons, Williams has skated in 123 games in the ECHL with the Admirals, Indy Fuel, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Utah Grizzlies, and Monarchs. In that time, Williams has scored 40 points (10 g, 30 a). He has also appeared in 26 career AHL regular season games with the Checkers and Wolves, scoring six assists.

