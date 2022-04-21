Monsters Announce 2022-23 Opener on October 14 as Part of a New "Starting Lineup" Reveal

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters on Thursday announced Opening Night of the 2022-23 season, the team's sixteenth in Cleveland and eighth as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, will be Friday, October 14, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Game time TBA.

Starting TODAY, fans can purchase tickets to this year's Fan Salute Night on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. and RECEIVE AN EQUAL NUMBER OF FREE TICKETS TO 2022-23 OPENING NIGHT ON OCTOBER 14, with NO FEES. This offer is available while supplies last and expires on Friday, April 29, at 11:59 p.m. Fan Salute Night will feature a retro video game inspired t-shirt giveaway to the first 5,000 fans courtesy of Medical Mutual.

THE 2022-23 "STARTING LINEUP" REVEAL!

NEW for 2022-23, every two weeks from now until July, the team will reveal their Starting Lineup of Guaranteed 2022-23 Game Dates and the corresponding promotions for these six guaranteed dates, giving fans the earliest-ever look at the excitement to come in 2022-23. As each Starting Lineup game is revealed, fans can also take advantage of limited-time special ticket offers for the biggest games next season earlier than ever before!

The 2022-23 Starting Lineup reveal plan is as follows:

STARTING LINEUP 1 - Friday, October 14 - Opening Night

STARTING LINEUP 2 - Game Date and Promotion revealed May 9

STARTING LINEUP 3 - Game Date and Promotion revealed May 23

STARTING LINEUP 4 - Game Date and Promotion revealed June 6

STARTING LINEUP 5 - Game Date and Promotion revealed June 20

STARTING LINEUP 6 - Game Date and Promotion revealed July 5

For the latest information about promotional announcements and special offers, visit clevelandmonsters.com/startinglineup and follow the Monsters social accounts.

Start times and opponents, as well as the rest of the Monsters 2022-23 schedule, will be announced later this summer.

The Monsters finish their 2021-22 season with four games, two of them at home. The Rochester Americans come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, April 24, at 3:00 p.m. It's a Monsters Family Day featuring $6 Monster Kids Meals and an appearance by the 2022 National Champion Ohio State Women's Hockey team. The season finale takes place on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. as the Monsters play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins for Fan Salute Night featuring a t-shirt giveaway courtesy of Medical Mutual. Great seats remain for both games starting at just $10.

