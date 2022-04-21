Belleville Sens to Award $10,000 to Loyalist College Students Through Annual Scholarships

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce a total of $10,000 to help support higher education and community involvement in the Bay of Quinte Region, through an annual scholarship to four deserving students at Loyalist College.

Each year, The Belleville Senators Varsity Scholarship will award four $2,500 each, to put towards their education, as recognition for their athletic endeavours at the college and their commitment to the Bay of Quinte community. Qualifying students would need to be a resident of Hastings County, registered in full-time classes, and involved in varsity sports at Loyalist, have high academic standing, along with further involvement supporting the college and the greater Bay of Quinte Community, through extracurricular activities.

Winners of the Belleville Senators Varsity Scholarship would be announced each year in November and recognized in-game at CAA Arena, during the first half of the season.

"I'm so thrilled to be able to commit funds to this bursary program, and to ease the financial burden of post-secondary education for four Bay of Quinte residents," says Belleville Sens Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Breanne Matthews. "We are so lucky to have this level of education right here in Belleville and are looking for students who match our commitment to community and athletics. We look forward to welcoming Belleville Senators Varsity Scholarship winners to home games here at CAA Arena for many years to come."

"On behalf of Loyalist College, I would like to thank the Belleville Senators for this generous donation in support of our student athletes," said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College President and CEO. "We are thrilled to collaborate with community partners like the Belleville Senators in support of removing financial barriers for students who wish to pursue excellence in athletics while they gain new skills and grow into community leaders and innovators."

