T-Birds Recall F Balmas from Worcester, Sign F Crinella to PTO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled forward Mitchell Balmas from the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. In addition, the club has signed forward Peter Crinella to a professional tryout agreement.

Balmas, 23, skated in six games earlier this season with Springfield, registering three goals. Those three tallies came in three consecutive games from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20. In 17 games with the Railers, Balmas tallied 12 points (5g, 7a) and nine penalty minutes.

A native of East Longmeadow, Mass., Crinella, 25, has had a career year for the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL, tallying 27 goals and 50 points in 51 games. Both scoring figures are career-highs for the third-year pro out of Holy Cross. He made his AHL debut in Springfield on Jan. 1 against Rochester and scored his first AHL goal the next day at Providence. He has two goals in seven games with Springfield this season.

Springfield takes on its final 3-in-3 of the season beginning Friday in Bridgeport against the Islanders.The Thunderbirds then return home for a pair of important inter-divisional matchups on Saturday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6:05 p.m.) and on Sunday against Providence (2:05 p.m.). All games can be heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN or streamed on AHLTV.

Thunderbirds' playoff ticket information will be made available in the coming days. Follow @ThunderbirdsAHL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details to come, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

