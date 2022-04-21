Viktor Lodin Scores Twice as Belleville Sens Complete Comeback Win over Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - Viktor Lodin scored twice to play hero on Wednesday night at CAA Arena as the Belleville Senators came from behind to beat the Toronto Marlies 5-4.

Toronto raced out to a 1-0 lead, opening the scoring at 3:50 of the first period as Joey Anderson found the back of the net on the power play. The Marlies would extend their advantage later in the frame through Brett Seney. Early in the second period, Belleville got on the board as Lodin notched his first of the night at the 3:56 mark of the stanza after he intercepted an errant pass to cut the Toronto lead in half. The Senators' strong offensive play continued as Mark Kastelic, and Cole Reinhardt would also tally. However, Nick Robertson tied the contest at 3-3 on a 5-on-3 man advantage by blasting home a one-timer past Mads Sogaard with just 3.5 seconds left in the period. The back and forth affair continued in the third as Lassi Thomson and Robertson traded goals in the first half of the period. Belleville would complete the comeback when Lodin notched his second of the game and eventual game-winner with 1:19 left in the game.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 0/1 | Penalty Kill: 2/4

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 24 saves in the win.

Belleville extended their winning streak to five straight.

Viktor Lodin registered his first career AHL multi-goal game.

Jake Lucchini had two assists.

Andrew Agozzino extended his point streak to three games.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"We refocused and came out with a purpose in the second period and played to our identity and that's why we were able to get back in the hockey game. I thought in the third period we did much of the same, and even though they were making a push, but we were able to get the late goal."

"My message after the first intermission was that over the last 8-to-10 weeks we were hoping we would have learned from our earlier experiences against the Marlies on how we needed to play to be successful against them, and obviously the boys got the message. We've got a lot of character in that room and a lot of resilience and that certainly showed."

Playoff Push

With tonight's win, the Senators have moved into third in the North Division and sit .017 percentage points behind the Laval Rocket for second place.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday night when they visit the Syracuse Crunch. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.

Images from this story

