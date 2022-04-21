Abbotsford Canucks vs Stockton Heat Preview

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://stocktonheat.com/live/

MATCHUP INFO:

- The Abbotsford Canucks will look to continue their seven-game win streak on Friday in Stockton, with the puck dropping at 7:00pm PST at Stockton Arena.

- Friday's clash with the Heat will be the 8th and final meeting between the two teams this regular season.

- Previous meetings with San Diego: November 5th (3-2 road L), November 6th (2-1 road L), February 3rd (7-3 home L), February 4th (2-1 home L), February 25th (4-1 home L), February 27th (6-2 home W), March 25th (3-1 road L).

- The Canucks won their last game, beating the San Jose Barracuda 5-4 in San Jose on Wednesday night.

- The Heat won their last game, beating the Tucson Roadrunners 3-1 in Stockton on Wednesday night.

- Abbotsford is currently 3rd in the Pacific Division, as well as 5th in the AHL, with a record of 37-21-5-1 and 78 points.

- Stockton is currently 1st in the Pacific Division, as well as the AHL, with a record of 44-14-4-2 and 94 points.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Justin Bailey and Justin Dowling both returned to the Abbotsford Canucks last week and have contributed six goals and four assists between the pair over three games.

- Abbotsford is currently on a seven-game win streak, the longest active streak in the AHL. During that stretch, the Canucks have picked up wins over Laval, San Diego, San Jose and Bakersfield. Seven consecutive wins is also a franchise record for Abbotsford.

- The Canucks are currently one of the league leaders on special teams. Abbotsford ranks amongst the top AHL power play units in several categories, including Powerplay % (3rd), Powerplay Goals For (2nd), Powerplay Opportunities (6th), and Most Powerplay Goals by a Player (Sheldon Dries 1st, Sheldon Rempal 3rd).

- Justin Bailey became the first Canuck in franchise history to score multiple short-handed goals in the same game on Wednesday night. Those two, as well as a league leading six short-handed goals by John Stevens, has Abbotsford tied for 4th in the AHL for most short-handed goals for.

- Michael DiPietro is currently on a four-game win streak, including a 30 save performance in Wednesday's victory. This streak, which includes his season-high 37 save night against Bakersfield on Saturday, has resulted in a .936 save percentage over that span.

LAST STO GAME - MAR. 25/22: ABB 1 VS STO 3

Having won four in a row, including going a perfect 3-0-0 on a California road trip so far, Abbotsford visited the top team in the AHL in the Stockton Heat. Despite Guillaume Brisebois getting the visiting Canucks in front early on, a 32 save showing from Dipietro wasn't enough to hold off the Heat, falling 3-1. CLICK HERE to read more...

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Spencer Martin recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 20/22

- Arturs Silovs reassigned by Vancouver from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL), Apr. 20/22

- Matt Zenzola signed to PTO, Apr. 19/22

- Yushiroh Hirano released from PTO, Apr. 12/22

- Sheldon Dries recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 9/22

- Jack Rathbone returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 7/22

- Jack Rathbone recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 5/22

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Guillaume Brisebois played his 200th career AHL game, Apr. 16/22

- John Stevens recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Apr. 15/22

- Alex Kannok Leipert scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 9/22

- Brannon McManus scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 8/22

- Danila Klimovich played his 100th career AHL game, Apr. 8/22

- Sheldon Rempal scored his 50th AHL goal, Apr. 2/22

