Goaltender Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Bears

April 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, and the club's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned from South Carolina (ECHL) to the Bears.

Shepard, 26, has appeared in nine games with the Bears this season, collecting a 5-3-0-0 record, a 2.06 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage. He recorded a shutout on Jan. 8 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, stopping all 20 shots he faced. In his AHL career, Shepard is 8-3-0-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average, a .936 save percentage, and two shutouts.

With South Carolina this season, Shepard went 12-9-2-0 in 23 games, posting a 2.88 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage, and two shutouts. The two-time NCAA Champion at Minnesota Duluth led the Stingrays to the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals.

The Bears return to action on Friday at Lehigh Valley. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network or viewed on AHLTV.

