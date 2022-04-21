Griffins Collect Crucial Win over Rockford

April 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins remained in the playoff hunt with a crucial 5-3 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday at the BMO Harris Center. The Griffins used three goals in the third period to collect the important two points.

Riley Barber extended his point streak to 13 games (11-6-17), which is the longest by a Griffin in more than 16 years, since Donald MacLean's franchise-record 19-game run in 2005-06. Turner Elson tallied his team-leading 21st goal of the season. Barber and Elson are the first Grand Rapids teammates with 20-plus goals each since Chris Terry (29) and Matt Puempel (24) in 2018-19. Drew Worrad and Butrus Ghafari recorded their first AHL goals. Jonatan Berggren pushed his point streak to seven games (4-7-11) while Kyle Criscuolo saw his climb to four (3-3-6).

Grand Rapids tallied the contest's first goal at 4:19. On a powerplay, Worrad from the right circle snapped the puck through the five-hole of Arvid Soderblom following a feed from Brian Lashoff. This ended the Griffins' 11-game streak of allowing their opponent to score the first goal.

Rockford tied the contest at one with 11:53 remaining in the first. Mike Hardman from the slot flipped the disc past Victor Brattstrom in the upper left-hand corner.

The IceHogs took a 2-1 lead during a power play at 14:51. Wyatt Kalynuk fed the rubber to Andrei Altybarmakian between the circles. The winger then fired a one-timer through the five-hole of Brattstrom.

The Griffins knotted the game 2-2 with 2:16 remaining in the middle frame. Ghafari from the blue line sent a wrister in the right corner past Soderblom. Samuel Dove-McFalls earned the only assist on the play and registered his first pro point.

At 10:21 in the final stanza, Barber from the right circle ripped a shot that went over the right shoulder of Soderblom, giving Grand Rapids a 3-2 advantage.

After Brattstrom mishandled a puck behind his cage, the disc bounced off Evan Barratt's skate and into the net with 7:23 remaining in the third.

With time running out in regulation, Grand Rapids scored the game-winning goal at 19:05. From the slot, Berggren found Elson at the bottom right circle. Elson then fired a one-timer that sailed past Soderblom's glove.

Rockford took the netminder off for an extra skater but the plan backfired, as Barber converted on the empty net to give Grand Rapids a 5-3 win.

Notes

*The Griffins finished the season series against Rockford with a 6-2-0-0 record.

*Rockford's 18 shots were the fewest allowed this season by Grand Rapids.

*Taro Hirose now has points in four straight outings (1-5-6).

*Elson registered his 100th pro goal.

*Head coach Ben Simon, goaltending coach Brian Mahoney-Wilson and defenseman Jared McIsaac were all sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol.

Grand Rapids 1 1 3 - 5

Rockford 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Worrad 1 (Lashoff, Elson), 4:19 (PP). 2, Rockford, Hardman 18 (McLaughlin, I. Mitchell), 8:07 (PP). 3, Rockford, Altybarmakian 8 (Kalynuk, Beaudin), 14:51 (PP). Penalties-Altybarmakian Rfd (high-sticking), 2:43; Ghafari Gr (charging), 7:25; Sebrango Gr (tripping), 13:18.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Ghafari 1 (Dove-McFalls), 17:44. Penalties-Osipov Rfd (boarding), 2:08; Dove-McFalls Gr (hooking), 14:57; Altybarmakian Rfd (delay of game), 19:09.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Barber 20 (Lashoff, Hirose), 10:21 (PP). 6, Rockford, Barratt 13 12:37. 7, Grand Rapids, Elson 21 (Berggren, Newpower), 19:05. 8, Grand Rapids, Barber 21 (Hirose, Criscuolo), 19:26 (EN). Penalties-Gicewicz Rfd (tripping), 5:28; McLaughlin Rfd (hooking), 8:28.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-14-12-34. Rockford 7-6-5-18.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 2 / 5; Rockford 2 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 10-15-3 (18 shots-15 saves). Rockford, Soderblom 19-13-2 (33 shots-29 saves).

A-2,111

Three Stars

1. GR Elson (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Lashoff (two assists); 3. RFD Barratt (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 32-32-6-2 (72 pts.) / Fri., April 22 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Rockford: 35-27-4-1 (75 pts.) / Sat., April 23 vs. Manitoba 6 p.m. CDT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.