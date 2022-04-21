Springfield Thunderbirds Raise $22,600 for Rays of Hope
April 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced a donation of $22,600 to the Rays of Hope as a result of proceeds from the live jersey auction during the T-Birds' 5th Annual Pink in the Rink game on March 5.
Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly and President Nathan Costa presented a check to the Rays of Hope earlier this week inside the MassMutual Center. This year's Pink in the Rink game was made more special on the ice, as T-Birds forward Sam Anas -- playing in his first Pink in the Rink game since the passing of his mother, Deme, to breast cancer in 2020 -- scored for Springfield in the second period in front of a sold-out MassMutual Center.
Proceeds for this donation were raised primarily via the post-game live jersey auction, as every Thunderbirds player had his jersey sold to directly benefit the Rays of Hope.
"The Thunderbirds are deeply appreciative of the Rays of Hope for their continued partnership with the Pink in the Rink tradition," said Costa. "It has become one of the most anticipated nights on our calendar every season. The generosity and heartfelt support from our fans and the community toward these brave survivors makes this one of our favorite events each year. We proudly join the Rays of Hope in the year-round fight against breast cancer in the hope that one day a cure is found."
"Rays of Hope is grateful for our outstanding Pink Partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds," said Kathy Tobin, Director of Annual Giving and Events, Baystate Health Foundation. "The T-Birds and their fans make Pink in the Rink a very special night for breast cancer survivors and all those who love them. The evening reminds everyone that the fight against breast cancer is a year-round battle and the generous donation allows us to provide support services and invest in research toward the cure."
In addition, Chris Hayes, General Manager of Spectra Food Service & Hospitality, the food and beverage partner for the MassMutual Center, recently donated a portion of the proceeds on the sale of a specialty drink, the Pink Whitney, to Pink in the Rink for $1,364.49.
Since its inception in 1994, Rays of Hope has raised over $16.1 million to support the women and men living in western Massachusetts touched by breast cancer. Funds also support vital research at the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research.
This year's Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer will be held on Sunday, October 23. For more information, visit Baystatehealth.org/Raysofhope or call 413-794-8001.
