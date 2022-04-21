Wolf, Kirkland Lead Heat to Win Wednesday over Tucson

STOCKTON, Calif. - Dustin Wolf pitched in a career-best 42 saves and Justin Kirkland continued his torrid pace on the offensive end with a pair of goals to help the Stockton Heat (44-14-4-2) snap a two-game skid with a 3-1 win Wednesday over the Tucson Roadrunners (21-37-5-1) at Stockton Arena.

The Heat started strong with two goals in the opening frame, Connor Zary lighting the lamp first 15:37 into the contest then Kirkland doubling the lead with just 36 seconds to go in the period, a power play strike for a 2-0 edge.

Tucson cut the gap to one with a power play score 1:59 into the second, Ben McCartney finding the back of the net, before Kirkland restored the two-goal cushion with his second power play goal of the tilt with 5:03 remaining in the middle frame.

Stockton then sealed the win with a scoreless third, Wolf keeping a clean sheet on 15 shots faced in the final frame.

NOTABLE

Justin Kirkland netted his fourth multi-goal game of the season and second in the last 10 days. He has six goals in Stockton's last five games.

Byron Froese extended his scoring streak to eight games with an assist on Kirkland's second goal. He has nine points (2g,7a) in that span.

Stockton has not allowed a losing streak to reach three games on the year.

The Heat finish the season 5-1-1-1 against the Roadrunners. All five of the team's wins over the Roadrunners came in bounce-back games from losses the previous outing.

Stockton's 94 points in the standings is the second-most of any Pacific Division team in its history, trailing only the 2016-17 San Jose Barracuda (95).

The Heat's division-clinching 'Magic Number' is now four points, with a chance to clinch Friday on home ice.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-for-5

STK PK - 4-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Dustin Wolf (42 svs)

Second - Justin Kirkland (2g)

Third - Connor Zary (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (42 saves on 43 shots faced)

L - Josef Korenar (25 saves on 28 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday for Fan Appreciation Night, a 7 p.m. puck drop.

