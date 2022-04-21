New York Islanders Sign William Dufour

The New York Islanders announced Thursday that William Dufour has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry level contract.

Dufour, 20, leads the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in goals (52) and points (109) through 61 games this season with the Saint John Sea Dogs. His current point total of 109 is a new Saint John single season record for points, passing Jonathan Huberdeau's previous mark of 105. Dufour also leads the league in game-winning goals (12), is tied for the league lead in power-play goals (17), tied for third in plus-minus (+51) and sixth in assists (57).

In 197 career games over four seasons in the QMJHL, Dufour has 214 points (106 goals, 108 assists) with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Saint John. His record-breaking 2021-22 season has featured 12 multi-goal games, including a four-goal game on Feb. 27 at Moncton and a three-goal game on March 6 vs. Halifax. Dufour recorded goal streaks of seven games and a six-game this season; he's only gone pointless five times.

The Islanders selected Dufour in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2020 National Hockey League Draft. On the international stage, the Quebec native played for Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

