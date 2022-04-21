Abbotsford Drops Gulls in OT

The San Diego Gulls opened a three-game homestand with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Abbotsford Canucks Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Lucas Elvenes recorded his fourth three-point game of the season (1-2=3) and has earned 1-3=4 points over his last two games. He reached 30 assists and 40 points in a season for the second time in his AHL career with 11-31=42 points on the campaign.

Blake McLaughlin scored his first AHL goal, earning his first professional point, at 2:17 of the second period. Buddy Robinson earned the primary assist on the play.

Nikolas Brouillard netted his 13th goal of the season to draw into a tie for the AHL lead in goals by a defenseman and now ranks tied for 10th in defensemen scoring with 13-26=39 points. Brouillard continues to lead the Gulls in assists and points, while ranking third in goals.

Greg Pateryn registered his second multi-point game of the season with 1-1=2 points. Alex Limoges, Danny O'Regan and Greg Printz each earned assists, with O'Regan collecting a pair of assists (0-2=2) for his seventh multi-point game of the season.

The Gulls host the Tucson Roadrunners for the club's annual Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, Apr. 23 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what led to the Gulls' loss in overtime:

Well, I think a couple of plays here and there and all of a sudden you end up in a tie game. I still think it's good it happens now. We have to learn from it, we have a lot of new guys in the lineup moving in and out. To me, it is what it is. We know where we are in the standings...You know we got back at like four or five a.m. in the morning last night. No excuses. I thought we came out playing the right way. They're a fast team on the other side and a couple of breakdowns and you see how fast they come. Again, we're going to revisit. It's not like they dominated us, it's not like the guys didn't care. Just a couple of plays here and there and then all of a sudden you end up being in a tie game. Then, you take a penalty and a mental part is there too so I'm not panicked. That never leads anywhere so there was no bad intention, just keep working with the guys.

On if this game provided a lesson the team needed to learn before the playoffs:

That was my point. It's like if it happens in two or three weeks, that's going to be a lot tougher, right? So, again, it's just one play here and there and all of a sudden, you end up being like not where you want or where you think you should be.

On Blake McLaughlin's first professional goal:

Well, I like the guy that takes the opportunity that is given and he's certainly done that. He brought a lot of life to the party; he was really good.

On Lucas Elvenes:

Well he's been a good power-play addition for us this year and everywhere. It's good to see guys feeling their game, especially when you get down the stretch. It's just a matter of little plays, like I said. Lucas and a few of the guys did well. And I know the guys take the loss hard cause you know you don't like those losses. There's a learning out of everything.

Lucas Elvenes

On what happened in the third period:

That's a good question. I don't really know. I think they scored on their chances. We gave odd-man rushes and all that stuff. That stuff we got to cleanup for playoffs now, so that will be better.

On learning from these games before playoffs:

Yeah, it is. It's good that we have it now, so we don't have it in playoffs. I think you just got to learn from it, and it'll be good. It'll be good.

On the powerplay:

We are doing a really good pre-scout and we see what they are doing in the PK. Then you just got go from there. You got to have a few looks and (you) got to shoot the puck and all that stuff. We have confidence all the guys on the (power play) right now, so we just got to keep going.

On his play against Abbotsford:

I don't know actually. Maybe it's the style that we play and the system that they have. You're better against other teams than you are against other teams and this is one of the teams I am better at.

On preparing for Saturday's game:

As you said, we have a tough back-to-back now. Day off tomorrow, so we just got to get some rest and be ready on Saturday again.

