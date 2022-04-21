Barracuda Clawed by Condors, 4-1

April 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (20-40-4-2) could only notch a first-period goal and were dealt their 13th-consecutive loss, falling 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors (34-20-5-5) on Wednesday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena. The Barracuda will wrap up the 2021-22 season on Friday and Saturday in Henderson against the Silver Knights

- Jake McGrew (12) notched his first career power-play goal, snapping a 14-game goalless drought.

- Seth Griffith collected a pair of assists and now ranks fourth in the AHL in points (75) and assists (49).

- Daniil Gushchin put a team-high five shots on net in his first professional game.

- Stuart Skinner (19-6-5) made 28 stops to improve to 10-0 at home against the Barracuda in his career.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to Tech CU Arena! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.