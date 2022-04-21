Power Play Shines in Ontario's 5-3 Win over Eagles

April 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Ontario netted four power play goals to help lead the Reign to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday. Ontario forward Akil Thomas netted a hat trick and added an assist in the win, while fellow forward T.J. Tynan also posted a four-point night with a goal and three assists. Eagles forward Kiefer Sherwood notched a goal and an assist in the loss, extending his point streak to 12 games.

A power play would get the Reign on the board early when Tynan buried a shot from the top of the right-wing circle to give Ontario a 1-0 edge just 1:56 into the contest. The lead would grow when Thomas stuffed home a loose puck on top of the crease to give Ontario a 2-0 advantage at the 5:30 mark of the first period.

As the opening 20 minutes ticked down, Colorado would finally get on the board when forward Martin Kaut deflected a shot at the top of the crease, sending into the back of the net and trimming the deficit to 2-1 with 12 seconds left to play in the opening frame.

As the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would level the score via the power play when forward Dylan Sikura smashed a shot from the low slot past Reign goalie Matthew Villalta to tie the game at 2-2 just 2:23 into the second stanza. The tally extended Sikura's goal-scoring streak to four games.

Ontario would jump back on top on a power play of its own, as Thomas would snap a rebound in the slot into the back of the net to give the Reign a 3-2 edge at the 10:29 mark of the period.

Colorado would again generate an answer, as Sherwood skated through the slot before flipping a backhander over the shoulder of Villalta to square the score at 3-3 with 7:35 remaining in the middle frame.

With the contest still deadlocked at 3-3 to begin the third period, Colorado would fail to connect on a pair of power play chances, opening the door for Ontario to take advantage of one of its own. With Eagles forward Stefan Matteau in the box for a four-minute, double minor, Reign forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan tipped a shot past Eagles goalie Justus Annunen to give Ontario a 4-3 lead at the 10:31 mark.

Colorado would be forced back on the penalty kill just minutes later and a Thomas wrister from the slot would complete the hat trick and stretch the Reign's advantage to 5-3 with 6:08 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Annunen in the final minutes of the game, but to no avail, as Colorado would fall by a final score of 5-3. The Eagles outshot Ontario 34-25, as Colorado finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, April 22nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.