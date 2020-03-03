Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Dereck Baribeau from Allen

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Dereck Baribeau from the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Baribeau, 21, made his professional debut this season for Iowa on Dec. 1, 2019, earning a victory in the contest against the San Antonio Rampage. In four games this season at the AHL level, Baribeau has a 1-2-0 record with a 3.44 goals against average (GAA) and a .875 save percentage (SV%).

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Quebec City, PQ, has skated in 15 games with the Americans this season, posting a 9-2-0 record with a 2.74 GAA, a .914 SV% and two shutouts. His two shutouts are tied for the most on the team and his nine wins rank second.

Baribeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Sept. 18, 2017. He wears No. 30 with Iowa.

