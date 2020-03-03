Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas
March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Jake Oettinger from the Texas Stars.
Oettinger, 21, has appeared in 35 AHL games with Texas in 2019-20 and owns a 12-16-4 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.62 goals against average with three shutouts in his first full AHL campaign. Oettinger is tied for sixth in the AHL and first among rookie goaltenders with three shutouts this season, while he also ranks second among league rookies with a .912 SV% and third with a 2.62 GAA.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of Lakeville, Minn. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Stars go back to work on Wednesday, Mar. 4 to face the Milwaukee Admirals in the final game of a nine-game homestand. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. for the seventh meeting of the season between the clubs.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger
(Mollie Kendall)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Face Three Divisional Showdowns this Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Norris Reflects on NHL Debut - Belleville Senators
- Mackenzie Blackwood Named February's AHL Graduate of the Month - Binghamton Devils
- New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Monsters Team up with TrustedSec to Host Annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign this Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Sami Tavernier to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Host Star Wars Night Saturday with a Big Crowd Expected - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Set to Host Country Night on Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins to Play with Purpose When They Return Home Saturday, Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cholowski Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Weekly: First Place on the Line in Critical Road Battles - Hershey Bears
- Sens Sign Windsor to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Stars Upended Late by Marlies - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.