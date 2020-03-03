Phantoms Power Play

March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Phantoms In The Community:

The Phantoms have always had a great relationship with the Special Hockey of Lehigh Valley program and Kurtis Gabriel joined the Polar Bears for their practice on Sunday night and had some fun with the kids on the ice.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, February 28, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 5, Charlotte Checkers 3

Connor Bunnaman scored two goals in his first game back with Lehigh Valley after a stint with the Flyers to help give the Phantoms a 5-3 win over the Charlotte Checkers. It was the third straight victory against the defensing Calder Cup champions inside PPL Center. Morgan Frost and Mark Friedman each tallied two points and Alex Lyon made 29 saves in the win.

Saturday, February 29, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 2, Charlotte Checkers 4

James de Haas and Andy Andreoff each scored late in the third period but the Phantoms eventually fell short in a 4-2 loss in the rematch against Charlotte. Andy Welinski tallied two assists and Kirill Ustimenko made 24 saves in his home debut.

Next Week:

Friday, March 6, 2020

vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - PPL Center

The Phantoms will remain at home on Friday night as they take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at PPL Center. The Sound Tigers enter the weekend in last place in the Atlantic Division and have the lowest point total (47) in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday, March 7, 2020

vs. Binghamton Devils- Veterans Memorial Arena

Lehigh Valley will head to Binghamton on Saturday night for a 4:05 puck drop against the Devils. The Phantoms a 2-1 against the Devils this season. Binghamton currently sits in fifth in the North Division. Andy Andreoff (2G, 1A) and Morgan Frost (3A) have each tallied three points against the Devils this year.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - PPL Center

The Phantoms will conclude the 3-in-3 weekend and the season series against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Sunday at 3:05 inside PPL Center. Lehigh Valley enters the weekend 3-1 against Bridgeport and Andy Welinski has six points (2G, 4A) through the first four games against the Sound Tigers.

3 Stars of the Week:

O'Reilly On Top

With two points this weekend, Phantoms co-captain Cal O'Reilly has overtaken Greg Carey for the team lead in points with 29 (6G, 23A) in 48 games this season.

Putting the D in Defense

The Phantoms top three leaders in multi-point games this season are all defensemen as Andy Welinski, Mark Friedman, and Tyler Wotherspoon have each tallied six multi-point games this year.

Shorty Success

With Connor Bunnaman's shorthanded goal on Friday night, the Phantoms finished the month of February with three shorthanded goals and two power play goals..

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.