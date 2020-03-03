Condors Host Star Wars Night Saturday with a Big Crowd Expected
March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host Star Wars Night on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena, Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here to watch all the fun happening. In addition, the Condors Craft Beer Tasting for Charity starts at 5:30 p.m. with tickets just $10 to enjoy eight local breweries. A large crowd is expected, avoid lines by purchasing in advance. Get great seats with a Cope's Tackle & Rod Hat Trick Pack which includes a hat and scarf, plus save money off the box office.
Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
STAR WARS NIGHT - Saturday, March 7 (7 p.m.)
Presented by 23 ABC, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and American Business Machines
The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a Condors Light Saber
Characters from the Star Wars movies will be on hand for pictures including Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker, Sith Lords, Jedi, Storm Troopers, Mandalorians, and more!
The team will wear specialty Emperor Palpatine jerseys which will be auctioned off at the game to benefit local charities
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.
CRAFT BEER TASTING FOR CHARITY - Saturday, March 7 (5:30 - 7 p.m.)
Tickets are $10 (does not include a ticket to the game, you must have a ticket to the game to attend)
In the Ice Level Lounge, enjoy beer tastings from eight tremendous local breweries including Dionysus Brewing, Lengthwise Brewing, Kern River Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing, Temblor Brewing, Great Change Brewing, Crusader Brewing, and 2nd Phase Brewing
Proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)3
This is a 21+ event
PURCHASE A GOLDEN TICKET TO WIN AN EMPEROR PALPATINE JERSEY
