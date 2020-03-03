Penguins to Play with Purpose When They Return Home Saturday, Sunday

March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 6

Riley Barber scored his first goal with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the second period, but Providence's offense proved to be too much, scoring three times in the middle frame and twice in the third.

Friday, Feb. 28 - PENGUINS 3 at Syracuse 4

Phil Varone notched two assists in his Penguins debut while Barber and Cole Cassels both posted a goal and an assist. However, a hat trick by Syracuse's Alex-Barré-Boulet catapulted the Crunch to victory.

Saturday, Feb. 29 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 5

Despite receiving nine power plays over the course of the game, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton never got the upper-hand on a reinforced Hershey side. David Warsofsky scored the Penguins' lone goal, his seventh power-play goal of the year.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS at Binghamton

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena for the first time since Oct. 23, but a lot has changed for Binghamton since then. The Devils are 23-9-0-0 since Dec. 14.

Saturday, Mar. 7 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

The Penguins and Sound Tigers face-off for the last time this year. Bridgeport has beaten Wilkes-Barre/Scranton three games in a row, but has scored the fewest goals in the AHL (134).

Sunday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Binghamton

The Penguins dance with the Devils for the second time in the same weekend, but this time, they get to do it on their home ice. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has never lost to the Binghamton Devils at home in franchise history (7-0-0-0).

Ice Chips

- Since joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Riley Barber has five points (2G-3A) in six games, and Phil Varone has three points (3A) in two games.

- David Warsofsky leads all AHL defensemen with seven power-play goals.

- The Penguins' penalty kill went 46-for-50 in February, a success rate of 92.6 percent.

- Over the past six years in March, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 46-23-4-3 in 76 games played, a .651 points percentage.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 59 35 18 3 3 76 .644

2. Providence 58 34 18 3 3 74 .638

3. Hartford 58 31 16 6 5 73 .629

4. Charlotte 57 32 21 4 0 68 .596

5. Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 .534

6. PENGUINS 59 27 24 3 5 62 .525

7. Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 .483

8. Bridgeport 59 20 32 5 2 47 .398

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew AgozzinoX 37 14 19 33

David Warsofsky 48 10 22 32

Sam Miletic 58 9 22 31

Adam Johnson 44 9 21 30

Anthony Angello^ 48 16 9 25

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 16 7-5-2 2.04 .923 1

Casey DeSmith 39 18-16-2 2.86 .906 3

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Mar. 6 Binghamton Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 7 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 8 Binghamton Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Mar. 3 (RW) Anthony Angello Recalled by PIT

Mon, Mar. 2 (D) Zach Trotman Reassigned by PIT

Thu, Feb. 27 (RW) Jan Drozg Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Thu, Feb. 27 (G) Emil Larmi Reassigned by PIT to WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.