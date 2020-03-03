Penguins to Play with Purpose When They Return Home Saturday, Sunday
March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Feb. 26 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 6
Riley Barber scored his first goal with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the second period, but Providence's offense proved to be too much, scoring three times in the middle frame and twice in the third.
Friday, Feb. 28 - PENGUINS 3 at Syracuse 4
Phil Varone notched two assists in his Penguins debut while Barber and Cole Cassels both posted a goal and an assist. However, a hat trick by Syracuse's Alex-Barré-Boulet catapulted the Crunch to victory.
Saturday, Feb. 29 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 5
Despite receiving nine power plays over the course of the game, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton never got the upper-hand on a reinforced Hershey side. David Warsofsky scored the Penguins' lone goal, his seventh power-play goal of the year.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS at Binghamton
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena for the first time since Oct. 23, but a lot has changed for Binghamton since then. The Devils are 23-9-0-0 since Dec. 14.
Saturday, Mar. 7 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport
The Penguins and Sound Tigers face-off for the last time this year. Bridgeport has beaten Wilkes-Barre/Scranton three games in a row, but has scored the fewest goals in the AHL (134).
Sunday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Binghamton
The Penguins dance with the Devils for the second time in the same weekend, but this time, they get to do it on their home ice. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has never lost to the Binghamton Devils at home in franchise history (7-0-0-0).
Ice Chips
- Since joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Riley Barber has five points (2G-3A) in six games, and Phil Varone has three points (3A) in two games.
- David Warsofsky leads all AHL defensemen with seven power-play goals.
- The Penguins' penalty kill went 46-for-50 in February, a success rate of 92.6 percent.
- Over the past six years in March, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 46-23-4-3 in 76 games played, a .651 points percentage.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 59 35 18 3 3 76 .644
2. Providence 58 34 18 3 3 74 .638
3. Hartford 58 31 16 6 5 73 .629
4. Charlotte 57 32 21 4 0 68 .596
5. Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 .534
6. PENGUINS 59 27 24 3 5 62 .525
7. Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 .483
8. Bridgeport 59 20 32 5 2 47 .398
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Andrew AgozzinoX 37 14 19 33
David Warsofsky 48 10 22 32
Sam Miletic 58 9 22 31
Adam Johnson 44 9 21 30
Anthony Angello^ 48 16 9 25
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 16 7-5-2 2.04 .923 1
Casey DeSmith 39 18-16-2 2.86 .906 3
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
X = no longer in organization
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Mar. 6 Binghamton Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar. 7 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Mar. 8 Binghamton Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Tue, Mar. 3 (RW) Anthony Angello Recalled by PIT
Mon, Mar. 2 (D) Zach Trotman Reassigned by PIT
Thu, Feb. 27 (RW) Jan Drozg Reassigned by PIT to WHL
Thu, Feb. 27 (G) Emil Larmi Reassigned by PIT to WHL
