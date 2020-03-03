Predators Summon Yakov Trenin
March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).
Trenin has recorded six points (2g-4a) in 17 games with the Predators this season and scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 7 vs. New Jersey. On Jan. 12, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound center tallied an assist on the lone goal of the game as the Predators shut out the Jets 1-0 in Winnipeg. Trenin last appeared with Nashville on Feb. 8 in Edmonton.
Despite skating in just 32 of Milwaukee's 59 games this season, he sits second in goals scored (20) among the AHL-leading Admirals, one shy of the team lead. Additionally, Trenin is tied for fifth on the Admirals in points (20g-15a-35pts). Prior to his recall by the Predators in early March, Trenin posted five points in a four-game span (4g-1a) from Feb. 22-March 1, including a hat trick on Feb. 22, his first in the AHL.
Originally drafted by the Predators in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Trenin played three seasons for the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques, where he tallied 195 points (74g-121a) in 169 games from 2014-17. Internationally, the Chelyabinsk, Russia, native represented his country at the 2017 World Junior Championship and posted four points (2g-2a) in seven contests.
The Admirals are back in action on Wednesday night when they visit the Texas Stars at 7 pm in Austin, TX. Milwaukee returns home to host the San Antonio Rampage at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Mar. 11.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020
- Predators Summon Yakov Trenin - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks, Perinton Youth Hockey Announce Launch of Junior Amerks Organization - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Dereck Baribeau from Allen - Iowa Wild
- Florida Panthers Recall G Chris Driedger from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Face Three Divisional Showdowns this Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Norris Reflects on NHL Debut - Belleville Senators
- Mackenzie Blackwood Named February's AHL Graduate of the Month - Binghamton Devils
- New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Monsters Team up with TrustedSec to Host Annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign this Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Sami Tavernier to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Host Star Wars Night Saturday with a Big Crowd Expected - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Set to Host Country Night on Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins to Play with Purpose When They Return Home Saturday, Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cholowski Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Weekly: First Place on the Line in Critical Road Battles - Hershey Bears
- Sens Sign Windsor to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Stars Upended Late by Marlies - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Predators Summon Yakov Trenin
- Admirals Fall to Colorado
- Admirals Fly Higher Than Eagles
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss
- Predators Recall Connor Ingram