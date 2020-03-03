Predators Summon Yakov Trenin

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).

Trenin has recorded six points (2g-4a) in 17 games with the Predators this season and scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 7 vs. New Jersey. On Jan. 12, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound center tallied an assist on the lone goal of the game as the Predators shut out the Jets 1-0 in Winnipeg. Trenin last appeared with Nashville on Feb. 8 in Edmonton.

Despite skating in just 32 of Milwaukee's 59 games this season, he sits second in goals scored (20) among the AHL-leading Admirals, one shy of the team lead. Additionally, Trenin is tied for fifth on the Admirals in points (20g-15a-35pts). Prior to his recall by the Predators in early March, Trenin posted five points in a four-game span (4g-1a) from Feb. 22-March 1, including a hat trick on Feb. 22, his first in the AHL.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Trenin played three seasons for the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques, where he tallied 195 points (74g-121a) in 169 games from 2014-17. Internationally, the Chelyabinsk, Russia, native represented his country at the 2017 World Junior Championship and posted four points (2g-2a) in seven contests.

The Admirals are back in action on Wednesday night when they visit the Texas Stars at 7 pm in Austin, TX. Milwaukee returns home to host the San Antonio Rampage at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Mar. 11.

