Monsters Team up with TrustedSec to Host Annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign this Month

March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to once again present their annual Harvest for Hunger campaign presented by TrustedSec benefitting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The campaign will run during three Monsters home games at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse starting on Thursday, March 5th, and Friday, March 6th, against the Laval Rocket before concluding on Sunday, March 15th, versus the Rochester Americans.

Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable items to be collected in grocery carts at each of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's main entrances during the aforementioned games. Additonally, the Monsters Community Foundation will be donating $1 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for every pound of food collected.

In alignment with the campaign, members of the Cleveland Monsters front office will volunteer at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on March 12th assisting with various projects including the sorting of incoming community donations.

Be at the FieldHouse as the Monsters head into the final two months of the regular season with single game tickets starting at only $10! Monsters Family Value Packs are another great way to check out all of the action! Starting under $20 per person, Family Packs provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.