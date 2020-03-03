Mackenzie Blackwood Named February's AHL Graduate of the Month
March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The American Hockey League announced today that New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for February.
In seven games with New Jersey during the month on February, Blackwood was 6-0-1 with a 1.27 goals-against average, a .967 save percentage and two shutouts for the Devils.
The native of Thunder Bay, Ont. played a total of 88 games in the American Hockey League over his first three pro seasons and was selected to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield. The 2015 second-round pick of the New Jersey Devils has appeared in 44 total games for New Jersey this season and leads all National Hockey League rookie goaltenders in victories with a record of 21-12-8. In addition, Blackwood has a 2.71 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage, and three total shutouts. Overall, Blackwood has played in 67 NHL games and has a 2.76 goals-against average, .917 save percentage, and five total shutouts.
Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with the Binghamton Devils
