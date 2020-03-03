Cholowski Assigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned defenseman Dennis Cholowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 22-year-old has split his second pro season between the Red Wings and Griffins. In 36 games for Detroit, Cholowski has notched eight points (2-6-8) and six penalty minutes while averaging 19:13 of ice time. Appearing in 27 contests for Grand Rapids, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound blueliner has posted 12 points (3-9-12), including five (1-4-5) in his last seven outings.

Selected 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Cholowski has played in 88 career games for Detroit, tallying 24 points (9-15-24) and 22 PIM. He became the 169th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 4, 2018 vs. Columbus.

A native of Langley, British Columbia, Cholowski has appeared in 53 regular season AHL contests for Grand Rapids over parts of three seasons (2016-17, 2018-20), totaling 24 points (3-21-24) and 20 PIM. In six Calder Cup Playoff tilts, he shows two assists.

The Griffins (26-24-3-4) will continue their four-game road trip against San Antonio today at 8 p.m. EST.

