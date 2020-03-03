Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Sami Tavernier to ATO

March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Sami Tavernier to an amateur tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Tavernier, 22, skated in all 34 games as captain of the Merrimack College Warriors this season, tallying 21 points (6g, 15a). His 21 power-play points (4g, 7a) ranked first on the team. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Morzine, France native appeared in 139 total games with Merrimack over four seasons from 2016 to 2020 recording 76 career points (26g, 50a).

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.