Florida Panthers Recall G Chris Driedger from Springfield
March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
Driedger, 25, has appeared in nine games with Florida, registering a 5-2-0 record, a .932 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average and one shutout.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played in 15 games with Springfield, notching a 6-9-0 record, a .932 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average. He was assigned to Springfield on a conditioning loan on Feb. 26.
For more ticket information or to become a 2020-21 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020
- Florida Panthers Recall G Chris Driedger from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Face Three Divisional Showdowns this Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Norris Reflects on NHL Debut - Belleville Senators
- Mackenzie Blackwood Named February's AHL Graduate of the Month - Binghamton Devils
- New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Monsters Team up with TrustedSec to Host Annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign this Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Sami Tavernier to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Host Star Wars Night Saturday with a Big Crowd Expected - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Set to Host Country Night on Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins to Play with Purpose When They Return Home Saturday, Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cholowski Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Weekly: First Place on the Line in Critical Road Battles - Hershey Bears
- Sens Sign Windsor to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Stars Upended Late by Marlies - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Florida Panthers Recall G Chris Driedger from Springfield
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 8
- T-Birds Unable to Slow Bruins' Hot Streak
- Sound Tigers Storm Back to Top T-Birds
- T-Birds Host Pair of Divisional Matchups this Weekend