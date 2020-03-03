Florida Panthers Recall G Chris Driedger from Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Driedger, 25, has appeared in nine games with Florida, registering a 5-2-0 record, a .932 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average and one shutout.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played in 15 games with Springfield, notching a 6-9-0 record, a .932 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average. He was assigned to Springfield on a conditioning loan on Feb. 26.

