Amerks, Perinton Youth Hockey Announce Launch of Junior Amerks Organization

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with Perinton Youth Hockey (PYH), announced today the formation of the Rochester Junior Americans youth hockey organization.

Set to begin play in the 2020-21 season, all youth hockey programming offered under the current PYH organization will play under the Jr. Amerks brand. The Rochester Jr. Amerks will offer an enhanced level of competition for local players ages six to 18. The organization will house its operations at the Rochester Ice Center, located at 80 Lyndon Road in Fairport.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Perinton Youth Hockey and launch the new Jr. Amerks program next season," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "This is a tremendous opportunity not only for us to aid in the efforts of introducing the game of hockey to a wider audience but allows us as an organization to deepen our footprint in the local youth hockey community. We look forward to working together with Perinton Youth Hockey on growing the game under the Amerks brand."

"The Amerks have a rich and meaningful history here in Rochester, and we're proud to join the tradition," said Robyn MacBride, president of Perinton Youth Hockey. "Our organizations are like-minded, both dedicated to the development of our players while focused on making hockey a fun and memorable experience for everyone whether they're on the ice or in the stands. Next season is a great new beginning for our organization, and we can't wait for what's to come."

PYH is the only local youth hockey organization recognized by The Rochester Americans and Rochester Hockey LLC to use the Jr. Americans and Rochester Americans trademarks.

