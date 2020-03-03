New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Mackenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for February.

Blackwood was 6-0-1 in seven starts during February, posting a 1.27 goals-against average, a .967 save percentage and two shutouts for New Jersey.

A second-round choice by New Jersey in the 2015 NHL Draft, Blackwood played 88 games in the American Hockey League over his first three pro seasons and was an AHL All-Star with the Binghamton Devils in 2018-19. The 23-year-old native of Thunder Bay, Ont., has appeared in 44 games for New Jersey this season and leads all NHL rookie goaltenders in victories, posting a record of 21-12-8 with a 2.71 GAA, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts.

Currently in use in 10 AHL arenas, Eaton's Ephesus LED sports lighting product line provides optimal lighting that illuminates more uniformly on the playing surface and offers an improved stage for players and fans. The system is easy to install, requires little to no maintenance for years and offers the lowest total operating costs compared to other traditional sports lighting systems. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/ephesus.

