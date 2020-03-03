Sens Sign Windsor to PTO

The Belleville Senators have signed goaltender Clint Windsor to a professional tryout agreement.

Windsor has played 29 games this season for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, posting a 14-12-2 record with a 2.51 GAA and .925 save percentage.

Before turning pro in 2018, the 26-year-old had a four year career with Brock University and was named the OUA's Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18.

The Hamilton, Ont., native spent three seasons in the OHL playing for Barrie, Saginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

The Senators return to action Wednesday night against Toronto at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

