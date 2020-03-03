IceHogs Set to Host Country Night on Friday

March 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





FRIDAY, MARCH 6 VS. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Country Night: The IceHogs are hosting Country Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse, 95.3 "The Bull" and Bud Light. It will be the IceHogs' last home matchup until March 18 and will feature live performances by the Ethan Bell Band, a bandana giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance and $2 Bud Lights.

Ethan Bell Band: Country Night will feature live music from the Chicago-based group, the Ethan Bell Band, beginning at 6 p.m. The band will perform on the stage behind section 101 both before and after the game as well as during each intermission.

Following the conclusion of the game, the Ethan Bell Band will flip around their instrument setup to play music facing out towards the concourse behind section 101. Fans are invited to stick around after the game to listen to the live music and enjoy Bud Lights during the postgame festivities.

Bandana Giveaway: Country Night will also feature an IceHogs bandana giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse. The bandana is white and features the IceHogs Hammy Crest logo printed in black font.

$2 Bud Lights: Each Friday home game during the 2019-20 season features Bud Light cans for just $2. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission, courtesy of WXRX and Bud Light.

Tickets: Upper End Zone tickets can be purchased HERE for just $9.53, courtesy of 95.3 "The Bull." General tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster HERE, at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 968-5222.

Note: Fans must mention "'The Bull's Ticket Deal" when ordering through the Box Office to receive the $9.53 pricing.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.