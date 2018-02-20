Iowa Wild Reassigns Forward Chase Lang, Goaltender Adam Vay to Rapid City

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned forward Chase Lang and goaltender Adam Vay to Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Lang, 21 (9/13/1996), was recalled on Feb. 8 for his second stint with Iowa this season. With the Wild, Lang has appeared in 22 games, notching two assists. In Rapid City, he has amassed 10 points (4g, 6a) in 16 games.

Vay, 23 (3/22/1994), heads back to the ECHL after serving as a third goalie for Iowa. In 24 games with the Rush, Vay has an 11-12-1-0 record with a 3.48 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. In the AHL, Vay has appeared in two games, going 0-1-1-0 with a 4.91 goals against average and a .846 save percentage.

Iowa begins its longest road trip of the season Friday with a matchup against divisional rival Grand Rapids. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.

