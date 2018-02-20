$950 Donated to Open Door Mission
February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Associates of Glens Falls and Loomis & LaPann, in conjunction with the Thunder, have donated $950 to the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.
Associates of Glens Falls and Loomis & LaPann pledged to donate $25 for every Thunder goal scored at home this season and the $950 donation is the first of two that they will make this season. The Thunder scored 38 goals at home through December 15 and the two parties will collaborate in a second donation in April following the conclusion of the Thunder's regular season.
"We are very appreciative of our partnership with Associates of Glens Falls and Loomis & LaPann as we help to make another impact on an important organization in our local community," Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said. "The Open Door has been not only a great partner of our team but is a terrific local organization that helps so many that are in need and we're proud to be a part of this effort to raise funds that aid in their efforts."
The Thunder have already scored 44 goals at home since December 15, totaling $1,100 in donations, and have 10 home games remaining in the 2017-18 regular season, including tomorrow's home game against Worcester.
"We are thrilled to team up with the Adirondack Thunder to support the Open Door Mission's Backpack Program," Chuck Gohn, President at Associates of Glens Falls and Loomis & LaPann, said. "We are hopeful for more Thunder home goals, so we can help fill more backpacks."
The Thunder are back in action three times on home ice this week, beginning tomorrow evening as they host the Worcester Railers at 7:00 p.m. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 x1 for tickets to upcoming Thunder home games.
