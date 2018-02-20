Reading's Komm Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Branden Komm of the Reading Royals is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 12-18. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

The 26-year-old posted shutouts in each of first two appearances for the Royals last week, after being acquired in a trade with Manchester. Komm turned aside 35 shots in an 8-0 win against Cincinnati on Friday and made 25 saves in a 6-0 victory against Wheeling on Sunday.

A native of Williamsville, New York, Komm has seen action in 20 games this season with Idaho, Quad City, Manchester and Reading, posting an overall record of 10-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Komm has appeared in 94 career ECHL games with Evansville, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Idaho, Quad City, Manchester and Reading going 43-36-9 with six shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, he appeared in 115 career games over four seasons at Bentley University.

Runners Up: Devin Williams, Tulsa (3-0-0, 0.74 GAA, .978 save pct.) and Nick Riopel, Wichita (2-0-0, 1.44 GAA, .957 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Michael Houser (Fort Wayne), Philippe Desrosiers (Idaho), Matt Tomkins (Indy), Jamie Murray (Norfolk), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Joel Rumpel (Utah) and Mitch Gillam (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.