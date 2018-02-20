Reading's Komm Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Branden Komm of the Reading Royals is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 12-18. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
The 26-year-old posted shutouts in each of first two appearances for the Royals last week, after being acquired in a trade with Manchester. Komm turned aside 35 shots in an 8-0 win against Cincinnati on Friday and made 25 saves in a 6-0 victory against Wheeling on Sunday.
A native of Williamsville, New York, Komm has seen action in 20 games this season with Idaho, Quad City, Manchester and Reading, posting an overall record of 10-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.
Komm has appeared in 94 career ECHL games with Evansville, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Idaho, Quad City, Manchester and Reading going 43-36-9 with six shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, he appeared in 115 career games over four seasons at Bentley University.
Runners Up: Devin Williams, Tulsa (3-0-0, 0.74 GAA, .978 save pct.) and Nick Riopel, Wichita (2-0-0, 1.44 GAA, .957 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Michael Houser (Fort Wayne), Philippe Desrosiers (Idaho), Matt Tomkins (Indy), Jamie Murray (Norfolk), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Joel Rumpel (Utah) and Mitch Gillam (Worcester).
