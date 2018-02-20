Eagles Score Four Straight to Rally for 5-3 Win over Wichita

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WICHITA, KS. - Eagles forward Brady Shaw netted a pair of goals, as Colorado scored four unanswered to defeat the Wichita Thunder 5-3 on Tuesday. Eagles goalie Sam Brittan stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced, including all 18 shots thrown his way in the third period to grab the win in net. The victory now puts Colorado six points ahead of the Idaho Steelheads, with a game in hand, for the top spot in the Mountain Division standings.

Wichita jumped out to an early lead when defenseman Kevin Patterson unfurled a slapshot from the right point that would beat Brittain five-hole to give the Thunder a 1-0 advantage just 5:34 into the contest.

Colorado would strike back on the power play, as Shaw tipped a shot from the blue line past Thunder goaltender Nick Riopel to tie the game at 1-1 at the 11:06 mark of the first period.

Wichita would reclaim the lead less than two minutes later when forward Kevin Dufour capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush with a blast from the left circle that would light the lamp and put the Thunder on top 2-1.

Colorado would again find itself surrendering a goal early in a period when forward Ralph Cuddemi collected a pass at the side of the net and lifted a backhander past Brittain to stretch Wichita's lead to 3-1 at the 6:37 mark of the second period.

Just 43 seconds later Colorado would provide an answer in transition as forward Emil Romig would finish off a 3-on-2 rush with a goal from the low slot to cut the Eagles deficit to 3-2.

Colorado would keep its foot on the gas, as just 42 seconds after Romig's tally, forward Ryan Olsen would snare a cross-slot pass from Michael Joly and snap the puck into the back of the net to tie the game at 3-3 at the 8:02 mark of the middle frame.

With time ticking down in the period, Eagles forward Drayson Bowman would fire a wrister from the high-slot that would be deflected by Shaw into the back of the net to give Colorado a 4-3 lead with just 1:50 remaining in the second stanza.

Wichita would mount a feverish effort in the third period, outshooting the Eagles 18-5 in the final frame, but Brittain and company would not surrender another goal. Defenseman Nolan De Jong would add a shorthanded, empty-netter with 57 seconds remaining in regulation to secure the 5-3 victory for Colorado.

The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play, while also going a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles continue their seven-game road trip when they take on the Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Wednesday, February 21st at 6:05pm MT.

