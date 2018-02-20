ECHL Transactions - February 20

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Sean Robertson, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Brampton:

Will King, G from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Matt Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay [2/19]

Atlanta:

Add Brandon Pfeil, D signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Delete Zachary Fucale, G recalled to Laval by Montreal [2/19]

Delete Chris Driedger, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa [2/19]

Delete Matt Petgrave, D loaned to Laval [2/19]

Florida:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Spencer Smallman, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve

Add Sean Robertson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Quentin Shore, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Daniel Tedesco, F traded to Wheeling [2/19]

Indy:

Delete Nolan Descoteaux, D traded to Wheeling

Delete Stephen Collins, F traded to Wheeling

Kalamazoo:

Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG

Delete Michael Garteig, G recalled by Utica

Manchester:

Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG

Delete Matt O'Connor, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Michael Downing, D recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Max Cook, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Rapid City:

Add Adam Vay, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Add Chase Lang, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Jordan Dozier, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Delete Joey Leach, D loaned to Hartford

Toledo:

Delete Matej Machovsky, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Christian Hilbrich, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Tulsa:

Add Dennis Brown, D activated from reserve

Add Evan Richardson, F activated from reserve

Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG

Delete Justin Selman, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Hildebrand, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Jaynen Rissling, D traded to Indy

Wichita:

Add Matt O'Connor, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Worcester:

Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG

