ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Sean Robertson, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Brampton:
Will King, G from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Matt Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay [2/19]
Atlanta:
Add Brandon Pfeil, D signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Delete Zachary Fucale, G recalled to Laval by Montreal [2/19]
Delete Chris Driedger, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa [2/19]
Delete Matt Petgrave, D loaned to Laval [2/19]
Florida:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Spencer Smallman, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve
Add Sean Robertson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Quentin Shore, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Daniel Tedesco, F traded to Wheeling [2/19]
Indy:
Delete Nolan Descoteaux, D traded to Wheeling
Delete Stephen Collins, F traded to Wheeling
Kalamazoo:
Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG
Delete Michael Garteig, G recalled by Utica
Manchester:
Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG
Delete Matt O'Connor, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Michael Downing, D recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Max Cook, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Rapid City:
Add Adam Vay, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota
Add Chase Lang, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota
Delete Jordan Dozier, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Delete Joey Leach, D loaned to Hartford
Toledo:
Delete Matej Machovsky, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Christian Hilbrich, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Tulsa:
Add Dennis Brown, D activated from reserve
Add Evan Richardson, F activated from reserve
Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG
Delete Justin Selman, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Hildebrand, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Jaynen Rissling, D traded to Indy
Wichita:
Add Matt O'Connor, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Worcester:
Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG
