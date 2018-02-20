Fuel Acquire Defenseman Jaynen Rissling in Trade with Wheeling

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have acquired defenseman Jaynen Rissling from the Wheeling Nailers and cash considerations in exchange for defenseman Nolan Descoteaux, forward Stephen Collins and future considerations.

Rissling, 24, has four goals and 12 assists this season in 41 games split between the Nailers and Allen Americans. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner spent the previous three seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones, racking up nine goals, 23 assists and 154 penalty minutes in 113 games from 2014-17. Rissling's 28 points (7g, 21a) in 2016-17 tied for first among Cincinnati defensemen.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta made his professional debut in 2014-15 when he appeared in five games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. A 2012 seventh round draft pick of the Washington Capitals (No. 197 overall), Rissling is a five-year product of the Western Hockey League's Calgary Hitmen. In 273 total WHL games, Rissling accounted for 117 points (23g, 94a) and 465 penalty minutes.

Descoteaux, 28, appeared in 48 games for the Fuel this season, marking one goal and 14 assists. The Dallas native has 73 career points (16g, 57a) in 215 total ECHL games spent with Indy, Alaska, Allen, Missouri, Atlanta and Rapid City.

Collins, 26, collected 16 points (3g, 13a) in 28 games with Indy in 2017-18. The rookie forward made his professional debut this fall with the South Carolina Stingrays, appearing in one game before a Nov. 16 trade brought him to the Fuel.

The Fuel continue a five-game homestand this weekend as they host the Quad City Mallards for a tripleheader at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Central Division rivals drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, before meeting Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Single game tickets are now available for the entire 2017-18 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of ticket plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2017-18 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.