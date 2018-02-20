F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled to Lehigh Valley

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday forward Alex Krushelnyski has been recalled on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Krushelnyski scored twice Sunday and helped Reading earn wins in two of three games this weekend. The Royals sit third in the North Division with 61 points.

The fourth-year professional leads the Royals in points/game (27 points in 24 games) and has steered in 13 goals. With Lehigh Valley, the native of Bloomfield Hills, MI has registered three goals and six points in 21 games. He earned points in three of four AHL games before being returned on loan to Reading a week ago.

Reading completes a four-game home stand vs. Worcester on Thurs., Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m., featuring $10 tickets, Olympic Night and a postgame photo and autograph session (Rieck's Printing). Call 610-898-7825 for $10 tickets or visit royalshockey.com.

$10 tickets and Olympic Night with a postgame autograph session Thurs., Feb 22 vs. WOR at 7:00 p.m.

Get $10 tickets in any section (excludes glass seats) and celebrate the Olympics on a postgame photo and autograph session night with four players (Rieck's Printing). Call 610-898-7825 for $10 tickets.

Next Big Night: Yannick Tifu Number Retirment, Ted DiBiase "Million Dollar Man" appearance, St. HatTrick's Day on Sat., Mar. 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Royals legend Yannick Tifu will have his #10 retired to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor on Sat., Mar. 17 vs. the Brampton Beast at 7:00 p.m. Plus, meet WWE's Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and celebrate St. HatTrick's Day with the Royals, presented by Met-Ed! The first 5,000 fans will receive a Yannick Tifu poster, courtesy of Rieck's Printing. The Royals will wear special St. Patrick's Day jerseys. Tifu captained Reading to the team's first Kelly Cup in 2013 and played in 245 Royals games, third-most in team history.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.