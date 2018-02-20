Oilers' Garrett Ladd Wins ECHL Player of the Week

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





PRINCETON, NJ - Garrett Ladd of the Tulsa Oilers is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 12-18.

Ladd scored three goals, added five assists and was a +6, helping the Oilers to a 3-0-0 record last week.

The 28-year-old tallied a goal and added two assists in a 3-1 win against Florida on Friday, scored a pair of goals and had an assist in a 3-0 victory over the Everblades on Saturday and notched two assists in a 6-2 win against Indy on Sunday.

A native of Fenton, Michigan, Ladd has posted 33 points (18g-15a) in 30 games with the Oilers this season. He began the season in Europe with the Coventry Blaze of the Elite Ice Hockey League where he had six points (3g-3a) in eight games.

Ladd has recorded 75 points (39g-36a) in 128 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Adirondack, Elmira, Missouri and Stockton.

Prior to turning pro, he tallied 111 points (37g-74a) in 85 career games at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

On behalf of Garrett Ladd, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

--

The Tulsa Oilers host the Colorado Eagles Friday and Saturday night at 7:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center to cap off a five-game home stand. Friday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Budweiser. The Oilers will be donating tickets to local military and veterans organizations, and the team will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game.

Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway Night, presented by York Plumbing. The first 1,000 kids under 12 receive a free youth Tulsa Oilers jersey.

Tickets are available by calling 918-632-7825 or visiting www.tulsaoilers.com. Purchase tickets as low as 40% off for groups of 10 people or more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.