Leach Signs PTO with AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced Tuesday that defenseman Joey Leach has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Leach, 26, is in his fifth professional season and has 40 games of AHL experience with three teams in his career. The Wadena, Sask. native has totaled seven assists while suiting up with the Oklahoma City Barons, Lake Erie Monsters and Hershey Bears.

This season Leach has played in all but one game for the Stingrays, collecting 18 points on four goals and 14 assists while appearing in 48 contests. A leader on the blue line, Leach also has a +12 rating and 59 penalty minutes. During parts of his last three seasons, Leach has played in 141 regular season games with South Carolina before helping the team make two runs in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 41 postseason appearances.

Previously a third-round selection of the Calgary Flames in the 2010 NHL Draft, Leach played four years of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kootenay Ice from 2008-13 where he was an offensive threat from the blue line. In his final two seasons, he totaled 77 points. The defender was also named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus/Minus award winner for the 2015-16 season while with the Stingrays, finishing with a league-leading +40 rating.

South Carolina returns to the ice on Tuesday night when they host the Norfolk Admirals at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

