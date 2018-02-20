Kolesar Returns to AHL

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - Forward Keegan Kolesar has been reassigned from the Quad City Mallards to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves by the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights, the Mallards announced today.

Kolesar, a 20-year old rookie, has scored nine goals and added seven assists for 16 points in 20 games with the Mallards this season. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Winnipeg native returns to Chicago after producing 11 points (six goals and five assists) in 16 games during his second stint with the Mallards, which began on January 18. Kolesar has picked up one assist in 19 games with the Wolves this season.

Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights in June in a draft day trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kolesar, who was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft with the sixty-ninth overall pick, was dealt to Vegas in exchange for a second round choice in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kolesar turned professional after leading the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Western Hockey League's Ed Chynoweth Cup championship last season. He scored 26 goals and added 34 assists for 60 points while picking up 101 penalty minutes in 54 regular season games before going on a playoff tear that saw him lead the WHL in points (31), finish second in assists (19) and tie for third in goals (12) while playing 19 postseason games.

Kolesar totaled 77 goals, 90 assists and 167 points along with 338 penalty minutes in 243 games over his four seasons in the WHL. Last spring's finals appearance was the second in as many years for Kolesar and the Thunderbirds.

The Mallards return to action on the road Thursday night against the Indy Fuel. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, February 28 at 6:35 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday home games.

Tickets for the February 28 game and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.