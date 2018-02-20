Stingrays Score Late, Top Admirals 3-2 on Tuesday Night

Charleston, SC - South Carolina scored with less than two minutes left in regulation Tuesday night as the Admirals fell 3-2 to the Stingrays.

Max Cook recorded an assist in his first game back since being injured on December 29.

Grant Besse got the Admirals on the board in the first period. Besse collected in the rebound of a Chase Harrison shot and chipped it past Jeff Jakaitis. Besse's 24th goal of the season gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead just 4:29 into regulation. The Norfolk lead lasted for eight and a half minutes before the Stingrays evened things up. Dylan Margonari picked up the puck and skated to the center of the ice wristing a shot low to the glove side of Jamie Murray to tie the game. In the last minute of the period the Stingrays would get their first power play of the night, and capitalize. Tim McGauley skated into the zone on the right side before cutting to the net and deking and tucking the puck around Murray to give the Stingrays the 2-1 lead heading into the intermission.

The 2-1 score would remain until the third period. With just under seven minutes to play in the third Darik Angeli collected a loose puck on the doorstep and chipped in past Jakaitis, to tie the game at 2-2. Five minutes later the Stingrays scored what would prove to be the game-winner. Hampus Gustafsson ripped a one-timer from the top of the left circle that beat Murray to the top right corner, giving the Stingrays a 3-2 lead. Jeff Jakaitis weathered a late storm as the Stingrays topped the Admirals 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Murray made 31 saves in the loss while Jakaitis finished the night with 30 saves on 32 shots. Norfolk falls to 21-27-5-1 on the season, and remains four points back from Orlando in the final playoff spot.

The Admirals return to action on Friday night in Jacksonville as the team takes on the Icemen for the first of three games in four days.

