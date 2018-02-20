Tulsa's Ladd Named Sher-Wood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week
February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Garrett Ladd of the Tulsa Oilers is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 12-18.
Ladd scored three goals, added five assists and was a +6, helping the Oilers to a 3-0-0 record last week.
The 28-year-old tallied a goal and added two assists in a 3-1 win against Florida on Friday, scored a pair of goals and had an assist in a 3-0 victory over the Everblades on Saturday and notched two assists in a 6-2 win against Indy on Sunday.
A native of Fenton, Michigan, Ladd has posted 33 points (18g-15a) in 30 games with the Oilers this season. He began the season in Europe with the Coventry Blaze of the Elite Ice Hockey League where he had six points (3g-3a) in eight games.
Ladd has recorded 75 points (39g-36a) in 128 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Adirondack, Elmira, Missouri and Stockton.
Prior to turning pro, he tallied 111 points (37g-74a) in 85 career games at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
On behalf of Garrett Ladd, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Manchester (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.), Brodie Dupont, Norfolk (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Matt Willows, Reading (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: John McCarron (Florida), Marc-Olivier Roy (Fort Wayne), Connor Chatham (Idaho), Robin Press (Indy), Gergo Nagy (Quad City), Christian Hilbrich (Toledo), Jake Marchment (Utah) and Guillaume Lepine (Wichita).
