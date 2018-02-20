Cyclones Surrender Lead, Cannot Equalize in Final Seconds

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Indianapolis, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (28-21-2-0) fell to the Indy Fuel on Tuesday morning, 3-2. Cyclones forwards Rob De Fulviis and Jesse Schultz lit the lamp for Cincinnati.

The Cyclones jumped on the Fuel just 4:45 in when forward Vaclav Karabacek forced a turnover in the defensive zone and sent a pass to De Fulviis on the back door, and he slammed it in to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

That lead became 2-0 with 17 seconds left in the frame when a pass from forward Mike Barrett found Schultz, and he slid a backhander in past Fuel netminder Matt Tomkins for his 16th tally of the season.

Cincinnati took that 2-0 lead into the locker room after the first, and in the second Indy's power play went to work, receiving goals from defenseman Robin Press and forward Johnny McInnis to tie the game, 2-2, through 40 minutes.

Indy needed just 55 seconds of the third to net the go-ahead goal when forward Ryan Rupert found the back of the net to put his side ahead, 3-2.

Cincinnati continued to battle throughout the remainder of the frame, and nearly tied the game in several occasions in the waning seconds while on a 6-on-4 man-advantage, however Tomkins held firm and preserved the 3-2 Fuel win.

The Cyclones outshot Indy, 40-36, with goaltender Jason Kasdorf steering aside 33 in a losing effort. Cincinnati returns home to face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday for Cyclones Fight Cancer Night. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

The 2017-18 season is underway, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Call (513) 421-PUCK for information regarding Cyclones single game tickets, ticket packages, and Season and Group Tickets!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.