Allen Americans Weekly Update
February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, dropped both games last weekend to Utah, suffering a 5-4 defeat on Friday night, and a losing 3-1 decision on Saturday evening at Allen Event Center. The Americans travel to Kansas City this Friday and Saturday for weekend games against the Mavericks.
Last Week's Record: 0-2-0
Overall record: 25-22-4-2
- Last Week's Games -
"?"?
Friday, February 16 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 5-4 Loss
Allen, Texas - The Americans rallied for two goal in the third period to cut the lead to one goal, but were unable to get the equalizer dropping a 5-4 decision to the Utah Grizzlies. Americans forward Alex Guptill scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season in defeat. Box Score
"?"?
Saturday, February 17 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 3-1 Loss
Allen, Texas - The Americans gave up two first period goals to Utah, the second wound up being the game winner, as the Americans fell to the Grizzlies 3-1 at Allen Event Center. Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored the only Americans goal, his 15th of the season. Box Score
- This Week's Games -
Friday, February 23rd @ Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST
Location: Independence, Missouri
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Saturday, February 24th @ Kansas City Mavericks 7:35 pm CST
Location: Independence, Missouri
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
- Team Leaders -
Goals -Alex Guptill (20)
Assists - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (40) Second in the ECHL
Points - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (55) Eighth overall in the ECHL
Power Play Goals - Joel Chouinard (7)
Power Play Assists - David Makowski (17) Second overall in the ECHL
Shorthanded Goals - Makowski, Chouinard, Pierro-Zabotel and Moore (1)
Shorthanded Assists - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (1)
Game Winning Goals - Vincent Arseneau (4)
First Goal - ^Alex Guptill (4) (2 with Rapid City)
Insurance Goals - *Olivier Archambault & Zach Pochiro (3)
Penalty Minutes - Bryan Moore (173) Third overall in the ECHL
Plus/Minus - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (+24)
Shots on Goal - David Makowski (184) Eighth overall in the league
Save Percentage - Jeremy Brodeur (.922) Fifth overall in the ECHL
Goalie Wins - Jeremy Brodeur (13)
Goals-Against Average - Jeremy Brodeur (3.06)
*- In the American Hockey League
^ With another team
Americans Notes:
The Americans have dropped five of their last six games.
Casey Pierro-Zabotel is second in the league with 40 assists.
Bryan Moore is third in the ECHL with 173 penalty minutes
David Makowski is second in the ECHL with 17 power play assists.
David Makowski leads all defensemen with 44 points.
Joel Chouinard leads all defensemen with 21 power play points.
David Makowski leads all defensemen with 184 shots on goal.
The Americans lead the league averaging 21.72 penalty minutes per-game
Allen is 20-4-1 when scoring first.
The Americans are outscoring their opponents 57 to 39 in the first period.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018
- Allen Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Early Turnovers Continue Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Eagles Score Four Straight to Rally for 5-3 Win over Wichita - Colorado Eagles
- Stingrays Score Late, Top Admirals 3-2 on Tuesday Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Take Seventh Straight vs. Greenville with 6-3 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Forward Chase Lang, Goaltender Adam Vay to Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - February 20 - ECHL
- Fuel Acquire Defenseman Jaynen Rissling in Trade with Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Tulsa's Ladd Named Sher-Wood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Oilers' Garrett Ladd Wins ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Continue Playoff Push with 3-2 Come-From-Behind Win over Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- $950 Donated to Open Door Mission - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Surrender Lead, Cannot Equalize in Final Seconds - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Leach Signs PTO with AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day: Admirals Look to Keep Streak Alive in Charleston - Norfolk Admirals
- Important Points Available for Swamp Rabbits at Home - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reading's Komm Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Komm Awarded CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Reading Royals
- Kolesar Returns to AHL - Quad City Mallards
- F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.