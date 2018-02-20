Allen Americans Weekly Update

February 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, dropped both games last weekend to Utah, suffering a 5-4 defeat on Friday night, and a losing 3-1 decision on Saturday evening at Allen Event Center. The Americans travel to Kansas City this Friday and Saturday for weekend games against the Mavericks.

Last Week's Record: 0-2-0

Overall record: 25-22-4-2

- Last Week's Games -

"?"?

Friday, February 16 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 5-4 Loss

Allen, Texas - The Americans rallied for two goal in the third period to cut the lead to one goal, but were unable to get the equalizer dropping a 5-4 decision to the Utah Grizzlies. Americans forward Alex Guptill scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season in defeat. Box Score

"?"?

Saturday, February 17 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 3-1 Loss

Allen, Texas - The Americans gave up two first period goals to Utah, the second wound up being the game winner, as the Americans fell to the Grizzlies 3-1 at Allen Event Center. Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored the only Americans goal, his 15th of the season. Box Score

- This Week's Games -

Friday, February 23rd @ Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, February 24th @ Kansas City Mavericks 7:35 pm CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

- Team Leaders -

Goals -Alex Guptill (20)

Assists - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (40) Second in the ECHL

Points - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (55) Eighth overall in the ECHL

Power Play Goals - Joel Chouinard (7)

Power Play Assists - David Makowski (17) Second overall in the ECHL

Shorthanded Goals - Makowski, Chouinard, Pierro-Zabotel and Moore (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (1)

Game Winning Goals - Vincent Arseneau (4)

First Goal - ^Alex Guptill (4) (2 with Rapid City)

Insurance Goals - *Olivier Archambault & Zach Pochiro (3)

Penalty Minutes - Bryan Moore (173) Third overall in the ECHL

Plus/Minus - Casey Pierro-Zabotel (+24)

Shots on Goal - David Makowski (184) Eighth overall in the league

Save Percentage - Jeremy Brodeur (.922) Fifth overall in the ECHL

Goalie Wins - Jeremy Brodeur (13)

Goals-Against Average - Jeremy Brodeur (3.06)

*- In the American Hockey League

^ With another team

Americans Notes:

The Americans have dropped five of their last six games.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel is second in the league with 40 assists.

Bryan Moore is third in the ECHL with 173 penalty minutes

David Makowski is second in the ECHL with 17 power play assists.

David Makowski leads all defensemen with 44 points.

Joel Chouinard leads all defensemen with 21 power play points.

David Makowski leads all defensemen with 184 shots on goal.

The Americans lead the league averaging 21.72 penalty minutes per-game

Allen is 20-4-1 when scoring first.

The Americans are outscoring their opponents 57 to 39 in the first period.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.