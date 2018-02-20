Important Points Available for Swamp Rabbits at Home

RABBITS TAILS

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-28-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, return home for one home game against the Atlanta Gladiators (26-26-1-2) before hitting the road for five games in two weeks. The puck drops at 7 p.m. tonight as the Swamp Rabbits and Gladiators meet for the tenth time this season. Greenville is 3-5-1-0 against Atlanta after beginning the year 3-0 against the Glads. Greenville has dropped the last five games and are looking to battle back into playoff position, currently eight points behind the Orlando Solar Bears with 20 games remaining. Atlanta rests in third place with a three-point advantage over Orlando in the South Division. The I-85 rivals will finish the regular season against one another at Infinite Energy Arena on Apr. 7.

WALL TO WALSH

Winger Shane Walsh earned his second multi-point outing of the year on Saturday night, bringing him to 10 points (3G, 7A) in 16 games with the Swamp Rabbits. The second-year pro let five shots fly toward the net in his 98th career appearance in the ECHL. The West Roxbury, MA native tallied 45 points one year ago and has now earned 55 points (22G, 33A) in his career. Before turning pro, Walsh recorded 67 points (36G, 31A) in four seasons at UMass-Amherst.

IT'S EASY, MCKAY

Forward Austin McKay has garnered a point in each of the last three games for the Swamp Rabbits. The 6-foot-5 center net two goals and added an assist on Saturday night, tying the longest streak of his career. McKay returned to the lineup after missing seven games due to injury and has tallied three of his 15 points (8G, 7A) against the Gladiators. The Lake Superior State University alum fired six shots in each of the last two games, career bests for the Toronto, Ontario native.

BLACK AND BLUE LINE

Defensemen Matt Prapavessis and Sean Flanagan have each tallied 17 points this season and have tallied points in two straight contests. Greenville has suited up 14 different defensemen this year combining for 107 points (25G, 82A). The defense has accounted for more than 25 percent of the offense this season.

GOING FISHING

Gladiators forward Tanner Pond has earned six points (2G, 4A) during his last three games. The rookie center has also produced 10 points (3G, 7A) in the last nine games. This season, Pond ranks fifth on the Gladiators scoring chart with 28 points (11G, 17A) in 47 games and is second on the team with 137 PIMS. The Walled Lake, Michigan native joined the Gladiators after playing four years at Northeastern University, earning 12 points (5G, 7A) in 109 NCAA games.

MAKE IT EIGHT TO THE NHL

Goaltender and Swamp Rabbits alum Brandon Halverson made his NHL Debut on Saturday afternoon with the New York Rangers, making five saves in over 12 minutes of relief of Henrik Lundqvist. The Traverse City, Michigan native is now the eighth Swamp Rabbits player to skate on NHL ice after donning a Greenville jersey. Halverson has played 31 games in Greenville during his first two pro seasons. The first alum to hit NHL ice was Marc-Andre Bourdon who made his Philadelphia Flyers debut on Nov. 21, 2011 after playing five games in Greenville during the 2010-11 campaign.

CARROT BITES

The Gladiators are 2-4-0-0 in their last six games with losses to Manchester, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

Both Greenville and Atlanta have four players listed on Injured Reserve (GRN | Houk, Cameron, Troock, Gogol) (ATL | Gacek, Atkinson, Malatesta, Ginn).

Rookie Evan Jasper has tallied 14 points (7G, 7A) in nine games against Atlanta.

Gladiators leading scorer Lindsay Sparks has recorded 15 (7G, 8A) of his 48 points (12G, 36A) against Greenville.

The Swamp Rabbits penalty kill has allowed only three goals against in the last 10 games (91.9%).

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING & ENGINEERING NIGHT presented by Michelin | Tonight, February 20 | 7 p.m.

Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by Michelin offers students the ability to learn more about Michelin's Technical Scholars Program and see demonstrations on the concourse. It is also a 2-for-$20 Tuesday and enjoy our Hoppy Hour specials, including $3 domestic beer, and select $2 concessions from 5-8 p.m.

