Iowa Wild Community Rink Program Expands to Johnston, Urbandale

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, the City of Johnston and the City of Urbandale, announced today a community ice rink will be built for public use in the two cities starting this winter.

"The Iowa Wild continues to be committed to growing the sport of hockey in Iowa and, thanks to some great community partners, we are once again expanding our rink program, this time to Johnston and Urbandale this winter," said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. "Our rink program will now have seven rinks in central Iowa, ranging from Ames to Indianola and several communities in between. These rinks have become community staples since the beginning of the program, and we are thrilled more children and adults can enjoy ice skating and hockey in the winter months."

Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo announced the first community rink in December 2016, which was located in West Des Moines at Raccoon River Park. The following year, rinks in Ankeny and Waukee were announced. Last season, Ames and Indianola received community rinks, increasing the number of facilities in the area to five.

Johnston's rink will be built at the Johnston Commons, located at 6169 Northglenn Drive, while Urbandale's rink will be at Lion's Park, located at 72nd Street and Aurora Avenue in Urbandale. All rinks will be available for use in the winter months free to the public.

"We are thrilled to team up with the Wild to provide the sixth and seventh community rinks for the region," said Wells Fargo Region Bank President Marta Codina. "Wells Fargo and our team members love giving back to the community, and these rinks are great gathering spaces for each location they are placed. It will be wonderful to see residents in Johnston and Urbandale join in the fun this winter."

The rinks have been donated in a partnership between Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo. Each rink measures at 80 by 40 feet (a regular hockey rink measures 200 by 85). The rinks will be open as long as weather permits and the ice remains frozen.

"This is a highly visible park that provides a great environment for outdoor winter activities," said Johnston Parks and Recreation Director John Schmitz. "Parking is adjacent to the park which will make it easy for families to enjoy their winter experience. We want to thank the Iowa Wild for providing this opportunity for the residents of Johnston."

"We are very excited to partner with the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo to get an outdoor ice rink in Urbandale," said Jan Herke, Urbandale Parks and Recreation Director. "Their generous donation will help us provide a new and exciting recreational activity for our residents during the winter months. We hope many will come out to enjoy skating at Lions Park this winter."

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

