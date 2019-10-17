Pearson Assigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned center Chase Pearson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Entering his first full professional campaign, Pearson, 22, has yet to make his 2019-20 season debut due to injury.

A fifth-round selection, 140th overall, by the Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Pearson turned pro at the end of last season after a three-year career at the University of Maine and scored two goals in 10 games with Grand Rapids. A two-time captain at Maine, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound center compiled 78 points (37-41-78), a plus-18 rating and 132 penalty minutes in 107 appearances from 2016-19. During the 2018-19 season, Pearson led the Black Bears with 16 goals and ranked second with 29 points - both career highs - while being named Hockey East's Best Defensive Forward and selected to the conference's Second All-Star Team.

A native of Alpharetta, Ga., Chase's father, Scott Pearson, appeared in 292 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Quebec Nordiques, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders during a professional career that spanned from 1988-00.

The Griffins have won two of their first three games and will head to Texas for a two-game weekend set against the Stars beginning tomorrow at 8 p.m. EDT.

